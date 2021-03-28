Previous
pussy willow... by earthbeone
Photo 2832

pussy willow...

I went walking down by the river with a kindred spirit last night.

The pussy willows are opening.

from the book of dandeelion stories...
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
776% complete

