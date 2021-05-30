Previous
helicopters... by earthbeone
Photo 2862

helicopters...

(maple seeds)

it is a zen practice picking them out of the gardens.

from the book of garden notes...
30th May 2021

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
