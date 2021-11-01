Previous
i went... by earthbeone
Photo 2918

i went...

for a hike
in
oak creek canyon.

hiking sedona...day 2.

from the book confessions of a traveling gypsee...
1st November 2021 1st Nov 21

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
