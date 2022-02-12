Previous
Next
Trying... by earthbeone
Photo 2955

Trying...

to stay
out
of the way.

New office light fixture being hung.
I love it!

from the book of everyday life...
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
810% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise