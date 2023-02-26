Previous
it is... by earthbeone
Photo 3040

it is...

still
winter.

the piles of snow from the road across the lake.

sun*rise this morning.

from the book walking medicine lake...
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Pamela Fillhouer

@earthbeone
