rose by edorreandresen
Photo 2702

rose

“Happiness held is the seed; Happiness shared is the flower.”
– John Harrigan
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
KWind ace
Gorgeous layers!
January 24th, 2020  
