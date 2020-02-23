Previous
looking down by edorreandresen
looking down

Beautiful day to hike the Treat Farm trail. Amazing look down from the bluff on a windy day!
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
