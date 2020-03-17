Previous
Next
March 17 by edorreandresen
Photo 2756

March 17

It's called tactile paving-I learned something new!
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
755% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
Oh, but they look like chocolate-chip cookies. Right, @taffy ?
March 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise