Photo 2765
March 26
The joys of small town living-it is safe to take a wander. Neat old building in town.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Tags
empire
bkb in the city
Great pov
March 27th, 2020
