Photo 2773
March 3
Make Do and Mend was the name of a pamphlet issued during WWII. It was intended to give useful tips on being both frugal and stylish during clothing rationing. I'm a fan of intentional mending seen here on a pillowcase.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
4389
photos
55
followers
68
following
