March 3 by edorreandresen
Photo 2773

March 3

Make Do and Mend was the name of a pamphlet issued during WWII. It was intended to give useful tips on being both frugal and stylish during clothing rationing. I'm a fan of intentional mending seen here on a pillowcase.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

eDorre Andresen

