Archives 25 by edorreandresen
Photo 2795

Archives 25

A spring shot I may not get this year as the park is closed. Time will tell. I'm most happy to have this one from 8 years ago.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice to have old photos. What type of park is this
April 26th, 2020  
Sharon Lee ace
I think a month of looking back would be good to do while this corona virus is about. Nice place, such a dreamy effect
April 26th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
@bkbinthecity This is a shot from the dune climb at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan. The park is closed until perhaps July. Thanks for peeking.
April 26th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
@sugarmuser Thank you! I seem to get a lot of comfort from looking at the archives. Great time to tidy up too!
April 26th, 2020  
