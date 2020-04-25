Archives 25

Sign up
A spring shot I may not get this year as the park is closed. Time will tell. I'm most happy to have this one from 8 years ago.
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
bkb in the city
Nice to have old photos. What type of park is this
April 26th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
I think a month of looking back would be good to do while this corona virus is about. Nice place, such a dreamy effect
April 26th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
@bkbinthecity
This is a shot from the dune climb at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan. The park is closed until perhaps July. Thanks for peeking.
April 26th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
@sugarmuser
Thank you! I seem to get a lot of comfort from looking at the archives. Great time to tidy up too!
April 26th, 2020
