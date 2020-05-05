Sign up
Photo 2805
Archives 5
. “A season of loneliness and isolation is when the caterpillar gets its wings. Remember that next time you feel alone.” – Mandy Hale
5th May 2020
5th May 20
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
27th March 2015 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
butterfly
dow gardens
