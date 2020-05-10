Previous
Next
calm by edorreandresen
Photo 2810

calm

“Make your heart like a lake, with a calm, still surface, and great depths of kindness.”
-Lao Tzu
10th May 2020 10th May 20

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
769% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
Beautiful photos and your quotes are wonderful andmeaningful!
May 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise