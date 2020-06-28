Previous
Soft by edorreandresen
Photo 2859

Soft

“Cats are connoisseurs of comfort.”

-James Herriot
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Elena Arquero ace
Such sweetness, and I love James Herriot stories.
June 29th, 2020  
