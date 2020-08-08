Previous
Next
sunny 3 by edorreandresen
Photo 2900

sunny 3

Hold on to what is good, even if it is a handful of earth.
Hold on to what you believe, even if it is a tree which stands alone.
Hold on to what you must do, even if it is a long way from here.
— Pueblo Verse
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
794% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise