Photo 2911
Fowler's toad 1
Poetry is the art of creating imaginary gardens with real toads.
-Marianne Moore
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
*lynn
ace
great capture of a real toad!
August 20th, 2020
