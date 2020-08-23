Previous
Next
u by edorreandresen
Photo 2915

u

Photography, alone of the arts, seems perfected to serve the desire humans have for a moment - this very moment - to stay.' -Sam Abel




23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
798% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise