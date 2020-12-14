Previous
the lake by edorreandresen
Photo 3028

the lake

Thank goodness for the first snow. It was a reminder–no matter how old you became and how much you’d seen–things could still be new if you were willing to believe they still mattered.
-Candace Bushnell
eDorre Andresen

