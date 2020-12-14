Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3028
the lake
Thank goodness for the first snow. It was a reminder–no matter how old you became and how much you’d seen–things could still be new if you were willing to believe they still mattered.
-Candace Bushnell
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
4900
photos
62
followers
77
following
829% complete
View this month »
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
Latest from all albums
1869
3025
1870
3026
1871
3027
3028
1872
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
12th December 2020 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close