Lake Michigan 1 by edorreandresen
Lake Michigan 1

I took a great tromp today and a beach walk. So lucky to live here!
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

eDorre Andresen

sheri
I like the high contrast of this view too. Your lake shoreline looks so much like an ocean beach it reminds me of my avatar picture!
Mine is Mokule'ia Beach on Oahu, Hawaii.
December 23rd, 2020  
