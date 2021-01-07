Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3052
Rock on
Rock is a great master of life. It teaches us this simple philosophy: Stay firm!
-Mehmet Murat ildan
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
0
0
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
7th January 2021 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
