Photo 3066
collection
In the absence of willpower the most complete collection of virtues and talents is wholly worthless.
Aleister Crowley
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Yao RL
I guess that without wine bottles, they are worthless too. haha. Cool collection with those tiny prints.
January 22nd, 2021
