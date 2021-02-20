Previous
Chard heart by edorreandresen
Photo 3096

Chard heart

Even in winter it shall be green in my heart.
-Frederic Chopin
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Yao RL
Like the sound of "Chard", not used to be called here in New Zealand,
February 21st, 2021  
