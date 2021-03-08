Sign up
Photo 3112
carnations
"Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more."
– H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
5068
photos
66
followers
80
following
852% complete
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
1953
3109
1954
3110
1955
3111
1956
3112
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
8th March 2021 11:14pm
Yao RL
Never saw a green one before.
March 9th, 2021
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
March 9th, 2021
