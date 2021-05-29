Sign up
Photo 3194
ferns
I come from haunts of coot and hern, I make a sudden sally And sparkle out among the fern, To bicker down a valley.
-Alfred Lord Tennyson
29th May 2021
29th May 21
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th May 2021 1:03pm
