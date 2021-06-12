Sign up
Photo 3208
cozy Kermie
Kermie misses the river and so do I.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
1
0
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
5260
photos
67
followers
74
following
878% complete
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th June 2021 12:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
kermit
sheri
Looks like a nice jump into the water from there.
June 13th, 2021
