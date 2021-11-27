Previous
Next
prints by edorreandresen
Photo 3376

prints

Take only memories, leave only footprints.
-Chief Seattle
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
924% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
I like your use of minimalism and color blocking.
November 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise