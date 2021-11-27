Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3376
prints
Take only memories, leave only footprints.
-Chief Seattle
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
5596
photos
68
followers
76
following
924% complete
View this month »
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
3374
3375
3376
Latest from all albums
2217
3373
3374
2218
2219
3375
2220
3376
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
27th November 2021 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Taffy
ace
I like your use of minimalism and color blocking.
November 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close