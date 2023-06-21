Previous
Jagged by edorreandresen
Photo 3947

Jagged

When the red headed woodpecker pops out of the nest, he often lands on this jagged spot.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1081% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great colours. Well spotted.
June 22nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Brilliant!
June 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise