Photo 3947
Jagged
When the red headed woodpecker pops out of the nest, he often lands on this jagged spot.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Tags
red
,
woodpecker
,
headed
,
june23words
John Falconer
ace
Great colours. Well spotted.
June 22nd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Brilliant!
June 22nd, 2023
