Previous
Photo 3958
Float
It was a beautiful day on the lake! The wind made for some good paddling exercise.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
2nd July 2023 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kayak
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
July 3rd, 2023
