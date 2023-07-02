Previous
Float by edorreandresen
Photo 3958

Float

It was a beautiful day on the lake! The wind made for some good paddling exercise.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1084% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
July 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise