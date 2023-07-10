Previous
Beetle buddy by edorreandresen
Beetle buddy

Nature will bear the closest inspection. She invites us to lay our eye level with her smallest leaf, and take an insect view of its plain.
-Henry David Thoreau
10th July 2023

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely capture.
July 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture
July 11th, 2023  
