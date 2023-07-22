Previous
Green shine by edorreandresen
Photo 3978

Green shine

Green is the fresh emblem of well founded hopes. In blue the spirit can wander, but in green it can rest.
-Mary Webb
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1089% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Love the movement in the photo.
July 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise