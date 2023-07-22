Sign up
Previous
Photo 3978
Green shine
Green is the fresh emblem of well founded hopes. In blue the spirit can wander, but in green it can rest.
-Mary Webb
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
1
0
eDorre
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6800
photos
93
followers
89
following
Tags
green
,
ball
,
gazing
Dorothy
Love the movement in the photo.
July 23rd, 2023
