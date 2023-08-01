Sign up
Previous
Photo 3988
Great Blue
Nature-full kayak trip today! This Great Blue was so busy fishing that I could float quite close to watch.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6820
photos
92
followers
89
following
1092% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
1st August 2023 12:22pm
Tags
blue
,
great
,
heron
,
kayak
