Photo 4001
Stitching
A new project with some of my vintage quilt scraps. I do love to stitch
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Tags
vintage
,
quilt
,
scraps
Dawn
ace
A nice image of your hand work
August 15th, 2023
