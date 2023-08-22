Previous
Surprise by edorreandresen
Photo 4009

Surprise

And I thought I was taking a flower picture. I also captured a tiny yellow bug. Cool!
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

eDorre

@edorreandresen
