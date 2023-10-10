Previous
Best cat ever by edorreandresen
Photo 4058

Best cat ever

You know I set this up hoping that Gray would sit on the book! My sweetie did just that! Too cute!
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Chris Cook ace
Cute
October 11th, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Good girl! I love that you just shot her feet. Looks like a good book!
October 11th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
She read your mind. What a willing model!
October 11th, 2023  
