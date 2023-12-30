Sign up
Previous
Photo 4139
Joy 30
My helper got a bit tired and needed a knitted pillow, so I stopped knitting and let her sleep. And (of course) took her picture!
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7122
photos
93
followers
93
following
1133% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
30th December 2023 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knitting
,
cat
,
grayling
Yao RL
ace
sweet sleep.
December 31st, 2023
