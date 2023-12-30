Previous
Joy 30 by edorreandresen
Photo 4139

Joy 30

My helper got a bit tired and needed a knitted pillow, so I stopped knitting and let her sleep. And (of course) took her picture!
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
sweet sleep.
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise