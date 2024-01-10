Previous
Blue walk

In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.
-John Muir
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
*lynn ace
great curve
January 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely shot.
January 11th, 2024  
