Previous
Door frost by edorreandresen
Photo 4155

Door frost

Haha when I looked up frost quotes, I got Robert Frost so here you go:
"Poetry is when an emotion has found its thought and the thought has found words."
-Robert Frost
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
beautiful crystals
January 16th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise