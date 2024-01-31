Sign up
Photo 4171
Icy Shipwreck
A fun way to finish January-at the beach! I took a great blustery walk on the beach at Lake Michigan! What fun!
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7186
photos
101
followers
95
following
1142% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
31st January 2024 5:21pm
Tags
ice
,
shipwreck
,
lake michigan
