Good Barn by edorreandresen
Good Barn

I compare myself to a good barn. You can have a good barn, and if you paint it, it looks a little better. But if you take the paint off, it's still a good barn.
-Dolly Parton
Chris Cook
I love the weathered look of that barn.
February 7th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Love Dolly's quote and the barn!
February 7th, 2024  
