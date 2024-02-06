Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4177
Good Barn
I compare myself to a good barn. You can have a good barn, and if you paint it, it looks a little better. But if you take the paint off, it's still a good barn.
-Dolly Parton
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7198
photos
99
followers
95
following
1144% complete
View this month »
4170
4171
4172
4173
4174
4175
4176
4177
Latest from all albums
4174
3018
3019
4175
3020
4176
3021
4177
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
6th February 2024 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
barn
,
for
,
2024
Chris Cook
ace
I love the weathered look of that barn.
February 7th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love Dolly's quote and the barn!
February 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close