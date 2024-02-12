Previous
Read by edorreandresen
Photo 4183

Read

“Books and doors are the same thing. You open them, and you go through into another world.”
—Jeanette Winterson
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
This is wonderful! Great photo—did you also make this book sculpture?
February 13th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Thank you. I spied it at the library.
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise