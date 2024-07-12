Previous
Kermie 12 by edorreandresen
Photo 4334

Kermie 12

Beach yoga got rained out so Kermie and I enjoyed a walk to visit Lake Michigan on our fav path. This is the same tree that I did a half and half shot of in May.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise