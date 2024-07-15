Sign up
Previous
Photo 4337
Kermie 15
Kermie and I were out on a bike ride today and he wanted to climb up on the sign. He's always one to show the way!
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7517
photos
108
followers
97
following
1188% complete
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
4335
4336
4337
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
15th July 2024 4:24pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
kermit
,
kermie
,
beach sign
