heart garland by edorreandresen
heart garland


Heart & me—
Fragile
and strong
Broken
and whole
Loving,
and loving.
~Terri Guillemets

6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
