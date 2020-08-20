Previous
fresh picked by edorreandresen
Photo 1756

fresh picked

Another cool farm stand. The corn was yummy!
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
Elena Arquero ace
This is a great stand, no question what they're selling.
August 21st, 2020  
