Photo 1756
fresh picked
Another cool farm stand. The corn was yummy!
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
16th August 2020 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elena Arquero
ace
This is a great stand, no question what they're selling.
August 21st, 2020
