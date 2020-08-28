Previous
Hop by edorreandresen
Hop

My dear young fellow,' the Old-Green-Grasshopper said gently, 'there are a whole lot of things in this world of ours you haven't started wondering about yet.
-Roald Dahl
eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
