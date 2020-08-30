Previous
Cooper's hawk by edorreandresen
Cooper's hawk

We had some company in the back yard this morning. Looks like a juvenile. I'm grateful we did not have the "pageant of nature" scene. Our new hawk friend just flew off.
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
