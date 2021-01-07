Previous
Next
Rock on 2 by edorreandresen
Photo 1896

Rock on 2

Stand through life firm as a rock in the sea, undisturbed and unmoved by its ever-rising waves.

-Hazrat Inayat Khan



7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
519% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise