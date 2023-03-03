Sign up
Photo 2681
March 3 too
Blue is the closest color to truth.
— Steven Tyler
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6518
photos
89
followers
86
following
734% complete
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2678
3834
2679
3835
2680
3836
2681
3837
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
3rd March 2023 10:56am
Tags
blue
,
pillow
,
rainbow2023
Babs
ace
Gorgeous colour
March 4th, 2023
