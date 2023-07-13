Previous
Shy by edorreandresen
Shy

The flower that smells the sweetest is shy and lowly.
-William Wordsworth
13th July 2023

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely.
July 14th, 2023  
