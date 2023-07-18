Previous
Window by edorreandresen
Photo 2818

Window

A short story is what you see when you look out of the window.
-Mavis Gallant
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
772% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise